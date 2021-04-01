Robin Lee VandeWater of Cadillac passed away suddenly Monday evening, March 29, 2021 in Cadillac. He was 44.
Rob was born in Cadillac on February 21, 1977. He graduated from Cadillac High School. Rob had worked in the pipeline for several years and more recently he had been employed at Peterson's Towing, Northern Towing and Beeman's Towing and Recovery in Cadillac. He was also a mechanic and loved wrenching on cars. Rob was the epitome of a gear head and had spent a ton of time at the Northern Michigan Drag way in Kaleva. He will be remembered as the go to guy and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Rob had been attending the Fresh Start Church in Boon.
Survivors include his daughters: Shaylein Fless, Emma VandeWater; his parents: Robert VandeWater and Kathleen VandeWater; a sister, Angela VandeWater all of Cadillac; nieces and nephew: Haley Schwartz, Aaron Pittman, Ava Pittman; grandmother, Marie Taylor; uncles and aunts: Tom and Julie Bateman; Nancy and Greg Sims, Brian Witbeck and Debbie Kasza, Mike and Julie Witbeck; many cousins and friends, including Skye Taylor.
Private family services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Teresa Acre officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
