Robin Louise Alexander, of Saint Louis, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her son's home in Manton with family by her side. She was 67.

Robin was born June 18, 1956 to Otis and Genevieve (Reed) Felty in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She loved to play Bingo, her 2 dogs, enjoyed casinos, and was always up for an adventure. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She was quick witted, feisty, and her sense of humor could make anyone smile.

She was an example of Courage, Strength, Hope, Love and will forever be in our hearts.

Robin is survived by her loving children, Trevor Alexander of Manton, Nicole Alexander of Barryton, and Travis Alexander of Lake City; grandchildren, Elaine Alexander, Austin Holly, Justin Alexander, Madalyn Alexander, Marisa Bennett, Mia Bennett, Genevieve Alexander, Harlan Alexander, William Alexander, and Sullivan Alexander; her siblings, Richard Reed, Ronnie Felty, Rosalie Moore and Roxanne Eickenroth; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Genevieve Felty, and her brother, Roy Felty.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Fairview cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Cancer Treatment Fund Non-Profits.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

