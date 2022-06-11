Robin Louise (Felty) Alexander Robin Louise (Felty) Alexander, Manton - age 65, of St. Louis, passed away June 9, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
Latest News
- Jury finds Cadillac man guilty of multiple CSC offenses in Missaukee County
- Marion Fair to kick off fair season, summer
- Rover looks at new homeless shelter opening
- Legislation to make Michigan schools safer by funding security plans
- CAPS board to hear results of annual YAC student survey, discuss transportation contract
- Audition earns recent CAPS graduate spot in MSU's choral program, $10K scholarship
- Franklin Elementary Celebrates Last Day of School by Honoring 5th Grade Class
- Last day of school in Lake City
Most Popular
Articles
- Steven Arends
- Cadillac man charged after fleeing police
- Cadillac Heritage Christian School junior scores a perfect 36 on ACT test
- Linda Marie (Sweatland) Griffiths
- New face at Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office part of local trend
- Rosemary Jenema
- Scott E. Welch
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Edward McKinley
- Ralph Eugene Henry Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.