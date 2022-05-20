Rocky T. Mongar passed away on December 14, 2021.
He leaves behind his mother Georgianna Hasting; son Austin; four borthers: Richard and Carla, Gary, John and Candy and Jeff and Vonda Galloup; step-brother Rusty Mongar; sisters Debra Israels and Karen Flynn; friend Cathy and Jeff Schabe; two step-sisters Sandy and Shelly.
Rocky was preceded in death by father Richard Mongar; step-father George Hasting; a sister Sherry; and two brothers Robert and Kenny.
He was a handy man to everyone. He has lots of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
A memorial will be held at North Park Cemetery at noon on June 4 and a luncheon will follow at the Lions Club.
