Rocky Walter Hamilton of Reed City passed away, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Grand Rapids. He was 67.
Rocky was born October 21, 1955 in Reed City to Max Walter and Edith Gertrude (Braley) Hamilton and they preceded him in death.
Rocky worked at Yoplait in Reed City for 34 years before retiring. He was easy going and happy to tinker in the pole barn on his latest project. He loved being outside, mushroom hunting, camping or horseback riding. Rocky also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could often be found with a cup of coffee and was known to eat dessert first.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremiah (Amber) Hamilton of Nirvana, Michigan and Stewart (Meggin) Hamilton of Reed City; grandchildren, Austin (Lauren), Cheyenne, Zachary and Rylee; great-grandchild: Alicia; siblings, Mark (Susan) Hamilton and Brenda Narvaez.
In addition to his parents Rocky was preceded in death by a brother, Russell.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
