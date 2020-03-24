CADILLAC — Rodney Allen Nederhood Jr., age 28, of Cadillac passed away at Munson Healthcare Cadillac on March 22, 2020.
He was born on May 5, 1991in Cadillac to Rodney Allen Sr. and Jennifer (Sanborn) Nederhood. Rodney enjoyed dirt bikes, snowmobiling, hockey and all types of outdoor activities. He attended the First Baptist Church, in Cadillac.
He is survived by his grandparents, Roger and Allene Nederhood of Cadillac; mother, Jennifer Sanborn of Ypsilanti; grandma, Terry Nelson of Cadillac; special friend, Jim of Cadillac; siblings, Tyler Sanborn of Cadillac, Gage, Cameron, Riley, and Madison Nederhood all of the Petoskey area; and step-siblings, Ryan and Christopher Baker also of the Petoskey area. Also, surviving are special uncles Corey Nederhood of Cadillac, Randy Nederhood of Manton and Michael Nelson Jr. of Cadillac.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Nederhood Sr.; stepfather, Eric Sanborn; and grandfather, Mike Nelson Sr.
No services will be held at this time and funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
