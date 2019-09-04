CADILLAC — Rodney Craig Harris of Cadillac passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home from medical complications. He was 42.

Rodney was born October 12, 1976 in Cadillac to Rodney C. and Jacqueline A. (Whaley) Harris and they preceded him in death.

He left behind his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Neihardt; his three children with Sarah: Elizabeth, Travis, Britney; his brother, Marcus Harris; sister in-law, Aria Pitts; Sarah’s father, Charlie Neihardt; his step-father, Jim Hoffman; and a sister, Stacey Smith; and his best friends, Eric Koenigsmann and Curt Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Jacqueline, and his grandparents, Donna and Wet Harris, Donna and Ken Whaley.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Church of Discovery in Cadillac (8426 East 48 Road). Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

