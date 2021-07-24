Rodney Fredrick Rugg, 94, a long-time resident of Reed City, MI passed away Friday July 2, 2021 in Eagar, AZ.
He was born April 25, 1927 in Holland, MI. Rodney was the son of Ray F. Rugg and Clara Belle (Knight).
Rodney served in the US Navy (SeaBees) during WWII. After seven years of courtship, he married Lucille Hice. On his wedding day, in August 1950, he was notified of his activation into active duty where he served on a destroyer during the Korean War.
After Rodney's discharge, they returned to Michigan where he completed his education at Michigan State and received a degree in Forestry. He was hired by the Michigan Department of Conservation (DNR), serving 34 years. Rodney worked throughout the state in Newberry, Onaway, Alpena, Paris, and Cadillac. Upon his retirement, he was the Osceola County Gypsy Moth Coordinator. In addition, he served on the Reed City Zoning board.
Rodney and Lucille were active in the Reed City United Methodist Church. They loved to travel, especially to visit their daughter, son, and grandchildren.
Rodney is survived by his son Raymond; daughter-in-law Kathleen; son-in-law Steve Hammond; grandchildren Royal Rugg and Maya Rugg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille; daughter Marta; sisters Lucile Miller and Phyllis Vestal; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 31, 2021 at the Reed City United Methodist Church, located at 503 S. Chestnut Street; Reed City, MI 49677 with a graveside service to follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.