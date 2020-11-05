Rodney Robert Sikkema, age 57 of McBain, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Rodney was born on October 20, 1963 in Cadillac to Sidney (Linda) Sikkema. He then married Chanhom Vongphasouk on October 20, 1984 in McBain.
Rodney worked as an accountant, enjoyed drawing, Bigfoot hunting, fishing, hunting, spending time at his cabin in Canada, whittling walking sticks, laughing, and especially spending time with his granddaughter Tesla.
Rodney is survived by his wife; Chanhom Sikkema of McBain, children; Travis Sikkema of Grand Rapids, Tyler (Sarah) Sikkema of Lansing, granddaughter; Tesla Sikkema of Lansing, mother; Linda Sikkema of Marion, siblings; Brad (Kim) Sikkema of Marion, Michael Sikkema (Jen Tynes) of Grand Rapids, in-laws; Sengphet (Teresa) Vongphasouk of Cadillac, Khambay Vongphasouk of Lucas, Khampheng (Shelly) Vongphasouk of Grand Rapids, Chanthy (Gary) Allman of San Diego, mother in-law; Chansouk Vongphasouk of Cadillac, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; Sidney Sikkema, father in-law; Khambai Vongphasouk, sister in-law; Chansy Vongphasouk, grandparents; Joseph (Ena) Christie, Elton (Hilda) Sikkema, Nguyen Divh Tat, Nguyen Thi Vo.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
