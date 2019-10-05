LAKE CITY — Roger A. French of Lake City passed away Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City. He was 75.

Roger was born on November 19, 1943 in Hart, Michigan, to Manley Gordon and Blanche Lucille (Selby) French and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Lapeer High School in 1961 and attended Freed-Hardeman College in Tennessee. Roger served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Roger owned and operated his own ceramic tile masonry business, Tile Craft, for more than 50 years, retiring in 2004. He was affiliated with the Church of Christ his whole life. Roger was in AA for 38 years and was very proud of that accomplishment. He was also a proud member of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard and was active with various veterans’ activities in the area.

Roger loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. His greatest interests were: fishing, fishing and fishing. He also enjoyed camping and traveling and participating in the Crappie for Cancer fishing tournament.

On December 13, 2010 in Cadillac he married the former Elaine I. Beebe, and she survives him along with children: Katherine Henry of Florida, Kenneth (Patti) French of Bear Lake, Brian (Lisa) Nickoloff of Grand Blanc, Tony (Heather) Nickoloff of Davison, Chad Nickoloff of Flint, Cory Nickoloff of Lake City; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Joyce French, Mildred Strinson, Diane (Sam) Samueloff, Nita (Glen) Wilson, Lois (Dan) Haggerman, Violet (Steve) Shad, Bob (Cathy) French, Ron (Patti) French, Dale (Patty) French; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: DeWayne, Charles and Donald French.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Don Wright, Minister officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard or to the Michigan Christian Youth Camp in Attica, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

