LAKE CITY — Roger A. French of Lake City passed away Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City. He was 75.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Don Wright, minister, officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard or to the Michigan Christian Youth Camp in Attica, Michigan. A full obituary will appear in the weekend edition of the Cadillac News.
