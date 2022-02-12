Roger Alcide Joseph LeBlanc, longtime resident of the Cadillac area passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 90.
Roger was born on November 4, 1931, in Sanford, Maine to Alfred and Laura (Boivin) LeBlanc. Roger was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School on June 8, 1951. He Joined the US Air Force in June of 1951 and received basic training at Samson Air Force Base in New York. Following basic training, he was transferred to a radio maintenance school at Scott Air Force Base in St. Louis, IL for nine more months of training. Upon completion, Roger, was sent to Ypsilanti as he waited on his transfer to Sault Ste. Marie for the next 12 months. From there he was shipped to Korea before returning home to Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, completing his four years of active duty.
While at Pope Air Force Base, he was chosen as Airman of the month for December, 1955, by the 3rd Radio Relay Squadron. He was selected for this honor for displaying all the outstanding qualities desired in an Airman: spirit, cooperativeness, appearance, and the willingness to do everything expected of him. Selection was decided by a board composed of all Section Chiefs in the Squadron. During his four year stint in the Air Force, he acquired the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, ROK Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, and was honorably discharged.
Following his discharge from the service on June 8, 1955, Roger moved to Sault Ste. Marie, MI to begin his new career with Michigan Bell Telephone Company. He stayed and eventually finished up his career, 33 1/2 years later on December 31, 1988. Roger and Carol were married on June 1, 1965 in Marquette, MI, and moved to Cadillac where Roger had been relocated with Michigan Bell. The couple bought their first home on Stimson Street and settled in to begin their married life. There after the family started to grow with arrival of their first son, Roger G. Leblanc, and the subsequent arrival of their daughter, Lisa L. LeBlanc, completing their family. After six years in Cadillac, they purchased property in Meauwataka. A new home was built, doing most of the finishing work themselves, it was a labor of love, as both Roger and Carol had a fondness for country living.
Roger's enjoyments in life were taking walks in the woods with Carol, picking morel mushrooms, doing puzzles, visiting with friends, listening to old time country music, reading, and driving his John Deere Tractor. Roger is survived by his wife, Carol S. LeBlanc of Cadillac; his children, Roger G. LeBlanc of Orlando, Lisa (Dan) Roby of Cadillac; step-son, Thomas Jollineau of Cadillac; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; 10 siblings; a step-son, James Jollineau.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at the St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will be served following. Interment will be conducted in the spring at the Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Ann Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
