EVART — Roger D. Anderson, of Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home in Osceola Township. He was 71.
Mr. Anderson was born August 11, 1948 in Big Rapids to Arnold E. and Ruth J. (Cousineau) Anderson. He was a lifelong Evart area resident and was a 1966 graduate of Evart High School. Roger earned his Bachelor Degree from Ferris State University. He was married in 1972 to Janie Boger in Evart. Roger had worked for Oldsmobile in Lansing, Dow Chemical in Midland, put in 32 years at Evart Products, retiring in 2004, then went to work for Mark IV in Big Rapids. Mr. Anderson enjoyed hunting and fishing, shooting prairie dogs, and loved spending time riding his motorcycle.
Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janie Anderson of Evart, his son, Michael (Ana) Anderson of Grand Ledge, his grandson, Sam Babb of Evart, his sister, Sue Walker of Evart, his brother, Richard (Karla) Anderson of Evart and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Ruth Anderson, and his daughter, Mary Babb in 2007.
Services honoring the life of Roger Dale Anderson are planned to be held at a later date and he will be interred in Sylvan Township Cemetery, Osceola County, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice.
