Roger Dean Anderson
Memoriams

Roger Dean Anderson, age 66, died Dec. 16, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Mr. Anderson was born on May 11, 1956 in Cadillac, the fourth of five children.

Roger lived a very full life. He enjoyed his younger years spending time at Round

Lake having picnics and swimming with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was an

avid snowmobiler and loved going sledding at the family’s “Toboggan Hill” with

family and friends. Roger also enjoyed working at the Elks and developed the

desire to become a specialist in cooking and hospitality. He followed through on

this vocation and received his degree at Ferris State University. Roger worked for

and retired from the State of Michigan, helping businesses with tax issues.

Roger was a furniture restorer, collector and seller of antiques which provided him

with much joy throughout his entire life. With the ‘big house’ in Cadillac, he lived

his true passion of antiquing, owning an original lumber baron home with a cupola

and hosting numerous family gatherings. His parties were filled with an endless

variety of casseroles, baked goodies, and Swedish meals.

Roger was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and had many friends, greatly

appreciating all those who helped him when he needed them. Roger spent his retirement years as ever-present, ever faithful, caregiver and companion of his mother, Mildred Anderson.

Roger is survived by his sister Susan(Martin) Imhof and their three children, nieces Kathy (Randy) Tulick and Merilee Anderson, nephew Ken Ringler, Aunt Bertha (Carl) Fagerman, several other family and many friends. In addition to his parents, Walter and Mildred (Fagerman) Anderson, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Anderson (Lois) and Richard (Dick) Anderson (Tony), and one sister, Patricia Ringler (Harold).

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"