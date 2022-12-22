Roger Dean Anderson, age 66, died Dec. 16, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Mr. Anderson was born on May 11, 1956 in Cadillac, the fourth of five children.
Roger lived a very full life. He enjoyed his younger years spending time at Round
Lake having picnics and swimming with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was an
avid snowmobiler and loved going sledding at the family’s “Toboggan Hill” with
family and friends. Roger also enjoyed working at the Elks and developed the
desire to become a specialist in cooking and hospitality. He followed through on
this vocation and received his degree at Ferris State University. Roger worked for
and retired from the State of Michigan, helping businesses with tax issues.
Roger was a furniture restorer, collector and seller of antiques which provided him
with much joy throughout his entire life. With the ‘big house’ in Cadillac, he lived
his true passion of antiquing, owning an original lumber baron home with a cupola
and hosting numerous family gatherings. His parties were filled with an endless
variety of casseroles, baked goodies, and Swedish meals.
Roger was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and had many friends, greatly
appreciating all those who helped him when he needed them. Roger spent his retirement years as ever-present, ever faithful, caregiver and companion of his mother, Mildred Anderson.
Roger is survived by his sister Susan(Martin) Imhof and their three children, nieces Kathy (Randy) Tulick and Merilee Anderson, nephew Ken Ringler, Aunt Bertha (Carl) Fagerman, several other family and many friends. In addition to his parents, Walter and Mildred (Fagerman) Anderson, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Anderson (Lois) and Richard (Dick) Anderson (Tony), and one sister, Patricia Ringler (Harold).
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.