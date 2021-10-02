Roger Joseph Schoenherr, age 84, died surrounded by his wife and children in his home in Cadillac on September 25, 2021.
Tenth child of Edward and Irene Schoenherr of Centerline, Michigan. Preceded in death by his siblings JimJackBudBobBillHoneyTomPatRichard(Roger)DennyTM. Last surviving member of the great house of Edward Schoenherr.
Survived by loving wife Patricia (nee Markovich), seven children Paul, Katie (Maynard), Ann, John, Tim (Tina), Matt (Jill), David (Stephanie), and twelve beautiful grandchildren. Childhood friends with Bucky Cronin, Giggy McFarland, and Peanuts Stilchowski. United in holy matrimony with his beloved wife, Pat, in July, 1963 and shared 58 years together, raising 7 children in Shelby Township, Michigan. "Oy, Hon!" Graduated from the University of Detroit in 1963, with a degree in Dentistry. Served as a captain in the U.S. Army stationed in Bad Nauheim, Germany. Roger's passion for his career in dentistry exceeded only by his unquenchable love for dentistry-themed statuettes. "Wrong tooth, Doc!"
Known for his love of butter and its effects on little stones. Worldwide rausser of mits, snorkeler of dinners, playser of games, and lounger-inner of blue wovens. He enjoyed sending his children on occasional quests for his "good clippers" and a stick (still not sure what the stick was for). Champion weed puller, flower grower, garden washer, and yard master. Famed church choir tenor. Martini club Grand Poobah. Thanksgiving stuffing titleholder, and Christmas plaid-pants wearer. Avid Fourth of July pot banger. Policer of campsites. Prom night greeting line master of ceremonies. Did I mention he enjoyed a martini, from time to time? "Straight home, now, Dad, no dancing!"
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Cadillac on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11am with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers the family is honoring Roger with a contribution to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
