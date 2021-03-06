Roger Lee Carpenter, of Cadillac, and formerly of Manton, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.
Roger was born on July 11, 1939 to Herb and Helen (Curtis) Carpenter in Ionia, Michigan. On April 25, 1999 he married the former Susan McCauley in Manton. He was a proud Manton local and long-time builder in the Wexford County area. Roger was an incredibly hard worker and one word that he didn't seem to believe in was "can't". His sense of humor was larger than life and he strove to raise a laugh from anyone and everyone. Roger enjoyed people-watching; he never met a stranger. He greatly enjoyed traveling, hunting out west, and daily phone calls with his grandson Rob, and son-in-law, Jim.
Roger is survived and loved by his wife, Susan Carpenter; children, Alan (Caroline) Carpenter and Katrina (James) Cariano; step-children, Dennis (Roxanne) Prince, Kathy (Keith) Jant, Dan (Kris) Prince, Lori Tidey (Matt), Kelly (Barney) Caplan; granddaughters, Heather (Ralph) and Amber (Donnie) Carpenter; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; best friend, Doug (Penny) Paddock; and his very spoiled dog, Sassy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerry, Dennis, Lyle and Doris; his son, Roger Lee Carpenter.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
