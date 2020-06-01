LAKE CITY — Roger Lee Klein age 82 of Lake City, passed away on May 24, 2020 from complications of lung cancer.
Roger worked as a teacher and administrator for Michigan Public Schools for 30 years before retiring from the Lansing School District in 1993. He enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends at the lake and while wintering in Florida. Roger loved to play cards, outdoor games, fishing and would eat any sweet you placed in front of him.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife of nine years Adella Klein, his sons: Norman (Penny) Klein, Edward Klein, and William(Sandra) Klein, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many stepchildren and his brother: Raymond(Shirley) Klein and sister: Shirley(Rusty) Hull and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pauline Klein, his wife, Susanne Klein and his daughter in law, Deneen Klein.
Due to the current restrictions related to COVID-19 concerning social distancing, a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.