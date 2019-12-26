LAKE CITY — Roger Phelps, age 77, of Lake City passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Memorial services for Roger will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
