Rolland "Ron" Danford passed away at his home Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was 86. Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia (Cartwright) Danford; his brother, Roy Danford; daughters, Kathryn (Greg) Mathieu, Marilyn Danford Wells, and Emily (Ronald Hutchings) Hamilton-Hutchings; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Clifford, Raymond, Arthur, Harold, and Clair Danford, and Bernice Bigford; his son, Gregory Danford; son-in-law, Scott Hamilton; and granddaughter, Mary Kay Wells.
Ron retired from Wedin International Inc., where he worked as a machinist for over 30 years. Ron was a master with tools and equipment and truly knew his way around an engine. His friends even called him "the neighborhood handyman." Ron loved passing on his mechanical knowledge and experience to all. Ron was a simple, hardworking man. He was happiest at home, "putzing" around the yard, wrenching on his 1930's John Deere tractor, cutting wood, humming old tunes, shooting squirrels, and watching the Tigers play baseball on television. Ron loved his family deeply. He was always around to lend a hand, fix a car, share a story, or give advice with his deep, radio-worthy voice. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will take place next summer, July 10, 2021 at the Antioch Township Hall at 12:00 noon, condolences or memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
