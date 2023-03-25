Roma Jean (Shepherd) Williams, of Cadillac, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was 82.
Roma was born on June 15, 1940 to Jerome and Genevieve (Garrod) Shepherd in Newberry, Michigan. They preceded her in death, along with four sisters; Beverly Ann, Margaret (Kenneth) Hodges, Katie (David) Johnson, and Genevieve (George) Gibbs.
Roma married Jerome J. Williams, her High School sweetheart, and they were together for 62 years. She attended Mercy School of Nursing and graduated with a degree in nursing. She began her career at Mercy Hospital in 1960, and spent her entire life in the field of nursing. She worked at Lakeview Lutheran Manor, currently Samaritas, for 25 years, at various health centers in the area and taught at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Vocational School.
Roma was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church, and enjoyed reading and duplicate bridge. She loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Roma is survived by her loving spouse, Jerry Williams; three daughters, Dr. Pamela (Douglas) Van Kampen of Detroit, Melissa (Greg) Deak of Three Rivers, and Teri (Ken) Proctor of LeRoy; grandchildren, Amy (Andy) McConnell of Cadillac, Stephanie (Kyle) Scace of Rockford, Kelly (Karsten) Pica of Otsego, Kyle (Sheila) Deak of Rockford, Brian (Sarah) Deak of Louisville, KY, Hannah (Justin) Borgman of Rockford and Sarah Deak of West Lafayette, IN; step-grandchildren, Joey Proctor of LeRoy, Mallorie (Brian) Thompson of Grand Junction, CO, John (Kristina) Proctor of Evart and, 17 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive family and friends at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 at St. Ann Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following.
The family is grateful to lifelong friend Father Pat Cawley for his emotional and spiritual support. Very special thanks to loving family friend Rhonda Fowler for providing care to Roma these last few weeks. Thank you also to the staff at Samaritas Senior Living of Cadillac and Hospice of Michigan, Cadillac for their kindness, care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested Memorial Contributions to Samaritas of Cadillac.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home and condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
