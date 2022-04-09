Romilla Faye Ashley, of Cadillac formerly of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 87.

Romilla or "Millie", as known by most, was born on October 6, 1934, in Cadillac, Michigan to Russell and Viola (Kendall) Brown. She entered into marriage with Jack Edwin Ashley in Cadillac on October 6, 1951. Millie grew up in Cadillac before marriage, and following a few years in Flint with her husband Jack, moved back north making their home in Manton. She spent the next 16 years working at Mitchell-Bentley Corporation, until 1988. She was a longtime member of the Salvation Army Church, could often be found enjoying her game shows, or cheering on her beloved Detroit Tigers.

Millie is survived by her sister, Betty (Neal) Finney; five nieces and five nephews; her close and personal friend Karen Kuys; as well as several other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Russell Brown; a sister, Roberta Brainerd; and her husband, Jack Ashley in November of 1996.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Major R.C. Duskin of the Salvation Army. Interment will be at the Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army Church in Cadillac.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

