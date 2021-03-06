Ronald Adam Fasbinder, long time resident of Cadillac, MI and Spring Hill, Fl passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Green Acres Living Center of Cadillac. He was 90.
He was born on October 14, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to Nicholas and Marguerite (Kollar) Fasbinder. Ronald married Jacqueline Marie McGraw on June 27, 1953, in Detroit. The couple spent over 60 loving years together, until her time of passing in 2015. Ronald began his career working for the Detroit Police Department. Shortly after, he relocated to the Southfield Police Department, where he completed his degree at Oakland University and the FBI Academy. He served for over 35 years culminating as the Chief of Police prior to his retirement. Ronald's greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed golf, playing cards, and traveling around the world with his wife.
Ronald is survived by his sons, Dennis (Laurie) Fasbinder of Dexter, MI, and Ronald (Debra) Fasbinder of The Villages, Fl; daughter, Debra (Pete) Nemish of Tustin, MI; son-in-law, Denny Hughes of Howell, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Gallegos, Kelly (Zach) Zurek, Adrienne (Paul) Vassello, Adam (Alyssa) Fasbinder, Devon, Bryan (Maggie) Hughes, Kevin, Kelly, P.J.; great-grandchildren, Isaac Zurek and Ellie Fasbinder, and many other loving friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, and a daughter, Jacqueline Hughes.
A private family committal service will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family requests memorial gifts be directed in his name to9 the After 26 Project of Cadillac, MI supporting the lives of special needs adults through work opportunities in greater Cadillac area. Contributions can be made payable to: After 26 Project, 127 West Cass, Cadillac, MI 49601 and www.after26project.org.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
