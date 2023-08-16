Ronald Arthur Walters, age 89, of Sears, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Friday, August 11, 2023. Ron was born on June 2, 1934 in Pontiac, Michigan to Wallace and Ruth (MacArthur) Walters. He was raised in Pontiac until his family moved to Evart where he graduated from high school, in 1953. Ron entered the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War, until being honorably discharged in 1955.
On July 23,1960 he married Peggy Ann Stevens in Evart where they made their home and raised their four daughters. Ron was a DNR officer and regular on fire watch. He retired from Evart Products after 32 years, where he was the supervisor in quality assurance. In his younger days he looked forward to gardening, swimming, playing basketball, football & baseball, and later on in life watching his grandchildren do the same. When Ron was able, he enjoyed his time fishing, hunting, playing euchre, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ron's smile could be infectious and you could see the love he had for Peggy in his eyes. Ron was funny, honest, fair, easy going, and a very welcoming person. He loved social gatherings and "working" parties which usually involved hauling wood and cleaning fish. He had a listening ear and took time to share his knowledge with anyone who asked.
Left to hold the memories they have close to their hearts are: his wife of 63 years, Peggy Ann Walters; children; Suzette (Kevin) Cravens of Evart and their children; Samantha (Ben) Koenig, Alexandra (Greg Cornett) Cravens, and Henry Cravens; Lynnette (Henry) Ojeda of Stafford, Virginia and their children; Megyn (Scott) Locke, Morgyn (Alan Lepley) McKay, Melyssa (Charles) Beech and Trynity Ojeda; Nannette (Dennis) Lloyd of Sears and their children; Sydnie (Michael Page) Lloyd, Evan (Kara) Lloyd, Seth (Rachel) Lloyd, and Paulette Walters of Freeland; great-grandchildren; Brayden, Evalina, Declan, Jaxon, Huxley, Maddax, Hadley, Peyton, and three pending (one in August and a set of twins in February); in-laws; Richard (Kathleen) Stevens and Ruth Ann Stevens, who is also a cousin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and family at heart William Bieri and Kevin Stevens.
Ron was preceded in death by: parents, Wallace and Ruth Walters; and brothers, Wallace (Wava) Walters Jr., and William Walters.
Cremation and care have been entrusted to Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Although there will be no services at this time, please, take time to express your sympathies. Memorial contributions in Ron's name can be made to the charity of your choice.
