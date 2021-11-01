Ronald Cesare Foisie of Traverse City, formerly of Cadillac passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Traverse City. He was 89.
Ron was born January 9, 1932 in Negaunee, Michigan to Joseph Cyril and Minnie Veronica (Cesare) Foisie and they preceded him in death.
He served in the United Sates Air Force and was a pitcher for the Air Force Baseball team. Mr. Foisie later graduated from Northern Michigan University and taught at Cadillac High School from 1963 until retiring in 1987. That same year he fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a pastie shop; owning and operating Mr. Foisie's Pastie Shop for ten years using his grandma's pastie recipe from the Upper Peninsula.
He was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac as well the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Foisie was also a member of the Elks Lodge # 680 and the American Legion #94 both of Cadillac.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Together with his wife, Karen, the couple enjoyed traveling. He was also a sports enthusiast. Ron especially enjoyed golf and was an avid bowler with two 300 games.
On December 18, 1981 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac he married Karen M. Moutsatson and she survives him with children: Sandra (Devin) Streator of Boulder City, NV, David (Natalie) Foisie of Williamsburg, Larry (Erin) Foisie of Young Harris, GA, Pamela Buck of Elk Rapids, Christopher (Michelle) Payne of Traverse City; grandchildren: Jonathan Streator, Jeremiah (Sarah) Foisie, Courtney Foisie (Rob Bell), Justin LeBlanc, Chelsea Austin, Morgan Buck, Jessica (Chris) Brutzman, Megan (Tyler) Bridson, Charlie Payne, Jodie Payne; six great grandchildren and one due in April; sisters, Marie Carlson of Palmer and Shirley (Frank) Martin of Heartland.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Foisie, a grandson, Cody Foisie and a brother in law, Richard Carlson.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 5, 2021 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr., Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Thursday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac from 4 to 7 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
