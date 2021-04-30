Ronald David Campbell, age 79, of Sands Township, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at home, in the loving, comforting care of his family and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice.
Born August 21, 1941, in Pontiac, Michigan, a son of Earl James and Clara (Hottman) Campbell, Ron was raised in Evart, Michigan, where he attended a country grade school. He later attended Evart High School where he participated in football and track all four years, graduating in the Class of 1960. In 1957, while in high school, Ron enlisted in the Naval Reserve and, following graduation, joined the US Navy full time, beginning with basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, and later in San Diego, California. Ron proudly served during the Vietnam Era aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Lofberg, kiddingly referred to as a "tin can." Upon his honorable discharge in 1964, Ron returned to Michigan and was employed with GM in Flint from 1965 to 1971. In 1965, Ron met the love of his life, Janis Faye Baughan, and the two became engaged in 1966, followed by their marriage in August 1966 in Marion, Michigan. The first of their three children, John, arrived in 1967 while the couple resided in Lapeer, followed by Jason in 1972 in Cadillac, and Jana in 1974 in Newberry. In Newberry, Ron was employed at the power plant. In 1978, another move was made to the Marquette area where they made their home while Ron worked at the Marquette Branch Prison power plant. He retired in 1999. The family loved the Upper Peninsula experience and annual family camping trips at various sites, especially the mouth of the Two Hearted River, were enjoyed every year. Ron was passionate about motorcycles and being a mechanic. He shared his love of motorcycles with Janis, and together they made sure the kids learned to ride kid bikes at an early age. As the kids got older, the motorbikes got bigger until the whole family shared in the adventure of motorcycling. Ron and Janis especially enjoyed taking nice long rides around the Upper Peninsula, with Janis often doing her knitting while sitting behind Ron. His ability to fix just about everything, led him to working on Indian Motorcycles at Lutey's in Marquette and he liked to refer to himself as a "wrench turner". He enjoyed his passions and enjoyed even more passing them on to his children and grandkids, mentoring them through the years. Ron was a lifetime member of Marquette Elks Lodge 405 B.P.O.E.
Ron faced life simply, direct, and armed with a great sense of humor. He will be missed!
Ron is survived by his wife, Janis; sons, John (Laura Robinson) Campbell of North Augusta, SC, Jason (Tessa) Campbell of Marshfield, WI, and Jana (Todd) Flint of Marion, MI; his grandchildren, Jared (Katie) Campbell, Brie Ann (Michael) Atkins, Jace Campbell, and Tia Campbell; and great-granddaughter, Chloe Campbell. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Clara; brothers, James Campbell and Robert Campbell; and a step-sister; Barbara Jones.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice and Dr. Chris Dehlin, for their compassionate and professional care, and for the many kindnesses extended to the family.
Honoring Ron's request, private family services will be held at a later date.
Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.