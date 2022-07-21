Ronald D.Cooley, age 95, of Jenison, passed away at Railside Living Center on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was a World War II veteran proudly serving his country in the US Army. He worked as a salesman and delivery driver for Nabisco Food Company for many years until his retirement. Over the years, Ron, and his wife Betty, enjoyed traveling and spending time together. Ron enjoyed nature and the outdoors, especially feeding the squirrels and the birds at his house. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty (Zeeryp); parents, Alvin and Doris Cooley, step-father, Ed Brunick; his siblings, Madeline Blakesley, Vivian Stowell, Bill Cooley, Elwood Cooley, Dorothea Borgman, Pauline Jeffers. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Barbara Fauble; Betty's niece, Sharon and Al Ingersoll; great nephews, Dustin Ingersoll and Cory Ingersoll; several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 2 pm at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Dr. SW with his nephew, Rev. Douglas Fauble officiating. Burial will be held at Fairplains Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to World Renew. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.

