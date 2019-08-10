CADILLAC — Ronald Duane Baldwin of Cadillac passed away on August 8, 2019 at his home. He was 60 years old.

He was born on October 1, 1958 to Lester and Dorothy (Eling) Baldwin in Cadillac, Michigan.

Ron met the love of his life, Delores Kirt, when they were teenagers and married his soulmate on November 21, 1981.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and tending to his home and pond. Ron loved being outdoors, summertime and traveling with his family, especially on cruise ships. To Ron, his family was the most important thing; he was so proud of his daughters and had a very special bond with his granddaughter. Ron worked with his father and brother as a logger for Baldwin’s Forest Products for a number of years and owned and operated Baldwin’s Adult Foster Care Home, before retiring in February 2019.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Delores; his beloved children, Mandy (Travis) Gregg and Heather (Justin) Lewis; his very special grandchild, Morgan Grace Gregg; his siblings: Penny (Larry Foster) Baldwin, Karen Baldwin and Tim Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron requested no formal service, but his family will continue to celebrate his life forever.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

