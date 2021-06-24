Ronald Duane Huttenga, age 82 of Falmouth, much loved brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather was reunited with his beloved wife, Wilma in heaven on June 23, 2021 at the Quiet Creek Assisted Living in Falmouth.
Ron was born in the family home in Falmouth to Ralph and Jeane (Spoelma) Huttenga on June 20, 1939. Ron worked on the family farm while attending Northern Michigan Christian High School. He went to Grand Rapids and worked at Keeler Brass.
Ron married Wilma Arlene Koster on September 25, 1959 and she preceded him in death March 22, 2012.
After marriage they returned to the Falmouth area and Ron went to work for the United Parcel Service where he worked for 33 years and was known as the "UPS man" to many people in the area.
Ron also served the Aetna Township board for 45 years. For the majority of those years, he was the Township Supervisor. He also worked for Young Funeral Home after his retirement from UPS.
Ron was on a bowling league for many years, played softball for just as many, if not more, and also enjoyed golfing. He loved to watch the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Basketball; he was not happy if his team did not win.
Ron was a faithful man who attended Prosper Christian Reformed Church while growing up, and Aetna Christian Reformed Church after getting married. He served as deacon and elder for Aetna CRC and school board member for NMC.
He and Wilma enjoyed taking many trips throughout the years with family and friends; Silver Lake, many fishing trips, bird hunting trips to South Dakota and traveling to different places in the United States including Hawaii and also Mexico and St. Kitts.
Ron was fortunate and blessed to be surrounded by family and friends during his life and enjoyed every moment with them. Ron loved to joke and talk with anyone and everyone. He had many stories, which he was more than willing to share, including the pranks he was not above pulling amongst his friends/neighbors. They would all have a good laugh, while secretly plotting the next one against each other. One of his favorite desserts was pie, although he only liked two kinds - hot and cold.
Ron is survived by his children: Terry Huttenga, (Suzanne Richter, companion), Sharon (Kevin) VanDrie, and Larry Huttenga; grandchildren: Jake (Emily) Huttenga, Jared (Alyssa) Huttenga, Kelsey (Conner) Wood, Kyleigh Huttenga, Eric (Alexandra) VanDrie, Drew VanDrie, Sarah VanDrie (Kevin VanLiew), Allyson Huttenga and Joshua Huttenga and great grandchildren: Aleeya, Myles, Parker, Tys Huttenga. He is also survived by his brother, Kerwin (Sally) Huttenga and nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Shirley, brother and sister in law Jerry and Gladys Huttenga and a niece Dawn Richardson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Northern Michigan Christian School, Aetna Christian Reformed Church or Hospice of Michigan.
The Huttenga/VanDrie family would like to thank everyone who stopped in to see Dad when he lived at Quiet Creek. The visits were appreciated and shared with his kids, who talked to him at night on the phone. A very special thank you to all the Quiet Creek staff - enough cannot be said about the exceptional love and care he received there. His family is most appreciative and grateful.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Dave Adams officiating. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service time.
Visitation will also be 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Burial will take place in the Prosper Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
