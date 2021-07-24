Ronald Duane Ingraham

There wasn't a gadget or small engine Ron couldn't repair; there wasn't a problem be couldn't solve. He was a quiet genius with over 40 patents that he never bragged about, but this man made a difference in so many people's lives with the inventions of defibrillator, personal TV amplifier, touch screen, touch lamp, confidential government inventions, etc.; he was an amazing man and people were unaware of his unending talents.
Ron passed away on July 19, 2021, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids from complications from pneumonia, in the loving care of his immediate family. He was at peace and he was a God-loving man, so we know he has transitioned from the loving arms of his earthly family to the loving arms of his spiritual family. He was the last of his paternal family to leave this earthly plane, and has joined his father, mother, brother (Val) and sister (Patricia Chaddic) who passed before him.
Ron was born to Duane and Geraldine Ingraham on February 5, 1935, in Cleveland, OH. He was raised in Marshall, MI and graduated from Marshall High School in 1953, followed by Valparasio College and Michigan State University. Ron had a long career as an Electrical Engineer, followed by 10 years of owning the Marble Lake Marina in Quincy, MI in the 70's and 80's. His last endeavor was running his own Ron's Fix-All small engine repair business, which he loved until his last day.
Ron married the one and only love of his life, Lois (Sonnenberg) Ingraham, just celebrating 62 years of married life this past June. He and Lois were blessed with three children: Shari (Max Presnell), Doug (Brenda), and Diane "Kitty"; as well as grandchildren Alisha (Doug) Lupzik, John, Justin, and Jordan (Brenda) Burdette; and Justin (Shari) and Rachel (Mike Caro); great grandchildren: Gavin (John) Bays, Mira and Liam (Alisha), Isla (Rachel); and his sister-in-law Gwen (Val).
Ron enjoyed community theater, acting in and directing many plays, flying airplanes and teaching ground flight school, sailing and teaching sailing lessons. Inventing, problem solving, and fixing things was his passion.
Husband, father, friend... He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Reed City, MI located at 503 S. Chestnut Street; Reed City, MI 49677. A luncheon will follow services. We are grateful to all friends who can attend and acknowledge and celebrate the life of this remarkable man.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to either the Crossroads Theatre Guild or to the Reed City United Methodist Church in remembrance of Ron.
