Ronald E. Craun, of Mesick, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 8; he was 82 years old. Ron was born on February 11, 1937 in DeWitt, Michigan to Albert and Olive Craun.
Mr. Craun spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before being honorably retired. He embarked on a new career, working for 22 years with XRI Testing, where he performed nondestructive testing and X-ray inspections ensuring the strength of aircraft parts and machinery. Ronald moved to Mesick in 1992, became a life member of AmVets Post 120 and served as their commander for four years.
Ron was brother to Dick (Sue), Frank (JoAnn), Terry, Lyle, Tom and Nancy. He is also survived by children, Jeff Craun and Beth (Steve) Blanchies; stepchildren, Bryan (Joan) Richard, Fred (Bedee) Richard, Edward (Suzie) Richard and Linda (Tony) Austin. He will be remembered by 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his baby brother.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Covell Funeral Home, 200 N. Brownson Avenue in Kingsley on Thursday, October 17 from 4 until 8 p.m. A committal service will be held on Friday, October 18 at noon with full military honors, followed by a luncheon at AmVets Post 120.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald’s honor may be made to AmVets Post 120 in Mesick.
