Ronald Edwin Hamilton of Cadillac passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at home. He was 79.
Ron was born January 10, 1942 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Truman Lee and Opal Beth (Graham) Hamilton.
Ron graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1960 and later worked for AAA Insurance for ten years. That career was what brought the family North to Cadillac. Ron later began a 25 year career with Western Concrete, retiring as Vice President of Materials Management.
Ron was a Master Mason for 55 years and a member of the Cadillac Masonic Center No. 331 for over 51 years. He served in several capacities such as: secretary of the Lodge, three time past master of the Lodge, Mason of the year four times. Ron was a devoted Mason, he truly believed in the values and it led them to have a strong marriage for almost 60 years. He was a former member of Paul Bunyan Shriners; involved with the chicken dinners and various fund raisers. Ron was a past patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sherman Chapter No. 197 of Mesick. He was an active, lifelong member of United Methodist Church and on the building committee of the current UMC in Cadillac and participated on several committees there.
He was devoted to his family. He volunteered with CASA, coaching the teams of both his children. His love for his grandchildren was immense. Ron loved fly tying and fly fishing and passed that love on to his grandchildren. He was a board member of Michigan Trout Unlimited.
On December 29, 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Anne Swain and she survives him along with their children: Melinda "Mindi" (Gerry) Schwandt of Bellaire and Stephen "Steve" (Jeannie Narducci) Hamilton of Boyne City; 6 granddaughters; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Raymond and Graham Hamilton.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.