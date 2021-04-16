Ronald E. Truax, longtime resident of Cadillac passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was 89.
Ron was born on September 14, 1931, in Cadillac to parents, Clyde and Ranghild (Nelson) Truax. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Airforce. Ron entered into marriage to the former Marilyn Mayo at the old Selma Street Methodist Church in Cadillac, in June 1957, celebrating nearly 64 years together.
Ron made a living working with Metropolitan Life Insurance for 20 years. He was a member of Cadillac United Methodist Church, where he was a Charter member of the Methodist Men in Cadillac and was active in various other roles, including teaching Sunday School for decades. Ron truly loved to travel and enjoyed the opportunity to visit all 50. He made a special trip to Russia in 2003 to bring back one of his grandchildren. He could often be seen bicycling around Lake Cadillac, and at last count had done so well over 1200 times. Ron previously volunteered his time with the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Love INC., was a supporter of the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky, and acted as a sponsor at church.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Truax of Cadillac; his children, Dennis Truax of Cadillac, Ann Truax of Cadillac, Rhonda (Bill) Lattimer of Cadillac, and Lin (Gordon) Dean of Benzonia; grandchildren, Tara Truax, Nick Truax, Chris Truax, Katerina Truax, Linnea Truax, Kristen (David) Holston and Josh Dean; two step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosalee Shier of Cedar Springs; as well as many other family members and friends, and those lives he touched through ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Morton; and brothers-in-law, Robert Morton and Dwight Shier.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Cadillac United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Ball officiating. Interment will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Services will be available on live stream through the Cadillac United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Cadillac United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
