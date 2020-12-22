On Monday, December 14, 2020 Ronald Edward Trimner a lifetime resident of Reed City, Michigan passed away at the age of 92.
Ronald was born on July 11, 1928; he attended Richmond Township one-room schoolhouse and Reed City High School. He was very active in sports and also set a state track record. Ron stayed active throughout his life; he coached little league baseball in the late 1950s and even walked the 5k at the age of 87.
A staple of his community, Ron was a 4-H council member in the early 1960s. Ron retired from Tubelite after 38 years. He had gentle and kind eyes and was loved and admired by all who knew him. Ron married Gertrude Backtrom in 1950 and they had six children: Connie, Steven, Lynn, Kenneth, John, and Mike. After Gertrude's death, he married Joyce Maxfeild Lonquist and adopted her son Michael.
Ron is preceded in death by Gertrude Trimner, Kenneth Trimner, Lynn Trimner and Joyce Timner.
Ron is survived by Connie Barber, Steve and Linda Trimner, John Trimner and Melissa Davenport, Mike and Donna Trimner, Micheal Trimner, 14 grand children, 37 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
