TUSTIN — Ronald F. Oliver, of Tustin, passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 70. Ron was born on December 2, 1949 in Cadillac to Milton L. & Elnora L. (Yager) Oliver.
Ron graduated from Cadillac High School in 1968. Shortly after graduating from high school he joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. After returning from his service to our country he worked on the family farm as well as having various jobs in the Cadillac area.
Ron’s hobbies included fishing, mushroom hunting, going to the casino, playing cards and other games. He was a former member of the American Legion Post #94 in Cadillac.
Survivors include his children, Sherrie (Dan) Lamphere of Tustin, and Ron Oliver of Mesick; grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Fuller, Danielle (Jimmy) Vayis, Hannah Oliver (Seth Springstead), Devan Oliver (Jill Leonard), Cameron Oliver, Jessica Williams (Brad Leites) and Taylor (Tyler) Hadfield; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Elnora Oliver of Cadillac; siblings, Linda (Tony) Hajdu, Ted (Norma) Oliver all of Cadillac, and Wanda Afton of Tustin; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Milton in 2016; a brother-in-law, Tom Afton; and a nephew, Tommy Afton.
Graveside services and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will be held at Selma Township Cemetery. Private family visitation will take place prior to the graveside services.
