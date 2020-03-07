LUTHER — Ronald Francis Rockwell of Luther passed away Thursday. March 5, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was 77 years old.
Ron was born on April 7, 1942 in Chelsea, Michigan to Wayne and Eleanor (Handzlik) Rockwell moving to Luther in 1944.
He entered into marriage on May 2, 1964 to Jean M. Kruszka in Manistee, Michigan. He was an avid bowler, loved hunting, fishing and playing golf. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. His biggest enjoyment was beating his son-in-law in cribbage. He enjoyed doing things with his family. Ron was employed at Lake Osceola State Bank at the main office in Baldwin for 35 years until his retirement.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean of Luther; son, Duane (Mary) Rockwell of Harrietta; daughters, Pamela (Dave) Harvey of Tustin and Janice (Rick) Johnson of Leroy. Also survived by sister, Charlene (Larry) Lindquist of Montague, Michigan, Yvonne (Rodney) Day of North Carolina and Deborah (Boyd) Fry of Texas; granddaughter, Michele Harvey of Tustin; and grandsons, James Harvey of Tustin, Michael Benedict (Morgan) of Leroy and Parker Benedict of Leroy. He also has two great-grandchildren, Brynndal and Braxton Benedict; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Luther with Rev. Fr. Ron Schneider as celebrant. Friends may meet the family from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Ron’s final resting place will be North Park Cemetery in Luther.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luther Fire Department or to St. Ignatius Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
