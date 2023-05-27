Ronald Frederick Doederlein, age 75, of Lake City, Michigan, passed away on May 17, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. Ron was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son, and friend to so many. He was surrounded by his family when he passed peacefully after losing his battle with ALS.
Ronald was born March 29, 1948 in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1966 and shortly after married Linda (Giffen) Doederlein in 1969.
Ron earned an associate degree from Lansing Community College while raising his family and working at Gates Lumber and then the Lansing Post Office. Ronald began his career with United Parcel Service in 1975 where he was in accounting, delivery driver, feeder driver, and he served as President of Teamsters Local 580. Ron retired to Lake City in 2006. In recent years he spent the winters in Fort Myers, Florida.
Ron was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Lake City. He enjoyed many years of playing fast pitch softball. Ron loved his golf and participated in the men's league at the Missaukee Golf Club. He even achieved a hole-in-one at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.
Ron also kept active with riding bikes, kayaking, and working on his HO model train display. He loved spending time with his family, especially grandchildren where he attended their school functions and events. Ron took the grandkids on annual birthday shopping trips and made everyone play "name that tune" in the car with his Oldies playlist.
He was a huge sport's fan. Ron was a lifelong Detroit Tigers and Lions fan both through the good and bad years. In addition, he enjoyed the late 80's Detroit "Bad Boys" Pistons, Michigan State football and basketball games.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Linda Doederlein, his children, Scott (Ann) Doederlein and Amy (Brian) Dykema and sister, Jill (Harry) Doederlein, grandchildren: Emma and Ally Doederlein and Drew, Katie, and Lindsey Dykema. He is also survived by his stepmother, Lois Doederlein, and many beloved relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hilda Doederlein, in-laws, Art and Barb Giffen, and sister-in-law, LuAnn Bixby.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, June 6, 2023, at Young-Holdship Funeral Home. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association through als.org
Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.