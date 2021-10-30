Ronald Gene McCarty, longtime resident of the Luther area, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19. He was 71.
Ron was born, one of seven children, on June 28, 1950, in LaFollette, Tennessee to Hugh Everette and Velma Lee (Foster) McCarty. He grew up and attended school in Tennessee before making his way to Michigan. Ron began his long career caring for Michigan's natural resources working for the State Parks Division of the Department of Natural Resources before becoming a conservation officer in 1980. Ron dedicated more than 30 years to the DNR, retiring as a sergeant in 2004.
His appreciation for northern Michigan, the outdoors, and wildlife do not end however with his work. Ron was an avid hunter and spent much of his time in the woods, mountains and outdoors taking in all that nature could provide. His love of hunting began as a child in East Tennessee and he loved nothing more than sharing his passion for hunting with family and friends.
He was a proud and active member of the Luther Lions Club, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Osceola County Sheriff's Posse, and the National Rifle Association. The great outdoors, the Luther area and numerous family and friends will deeply miss Ron's presence.
Ron is survived by his children: his son, Joshua (Stephanie) McCarty of Gilbert, AZ, his daughter, Rebecca L. (Eric) Hicks of Monroe, his son, Gregg Crawford of Nashville, TN; three brothers, Steven, Larry and Ulys McCarty; one sister, Barbara Ellison; four beloved grandchildren: Hazel, Wesley, Vera and Lincoln; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Wayne McCarty and Cheryl Hendricks.
Memorial services will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, MI on Wednesday, November, 3, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. A reception at the Luther Lions Club will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Wild Turkey Federation or the Luther Lions Club.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
