Ronald George Compton, age 79 of McBain, passed away on Saturday, June 10 at the Quiet Creek AFC Home in Falmouth. He was born on November 2, 1943 in Detroit to William and Marion (Hadley) Compton.
Ronald served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He worked as a master electrician at the Lake City Forge. Ronald really enjoyed woodworking, especially carving ducks. He also was a sailing hobbyist as well as doing dog shows. Fishing was another hobby of Ronald's, and so was being an avid Detroit Lions fan.
He is survived by his wife; Janet Compton of McBain, children; Scott (Lisa) Compton of McBain, Bill (Suzanne) Compton of West Olive, and Kimberly Bauer of Cadillac, grandchildren; Jenni Kirt of McBain, Becky (Michael) Stephan of Allendale, and Racheal (Jordan) Warner of Merritt, great-grandchildren; Landon Kirt, Cameron Kirt, Blaire Martinez, and Olive Stephan, and special niece; Marya Johnson, as well as many other surviving in-laws.
He is preceded in by his parents, and brother Nevin Compton.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 16 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM until the time of service on Friday. Burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery with the Cadillac Honor Guard giving the military honors. A light dessert gathering will take place at the McBain City Building after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Quiet Creek AFC, and or the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
