Ronald Jack Dextrom of Manton passed away, Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home. He was 69.
Ron was born November 11, 1951 in Calumet, Michigan to Jack and Rose Marie (Hodge) Dextrom and they preceded him in death.
Ron served in the United States Army for a short time before coming back to Northern Michigan. He was a truck driver for many years before opening Ron's Sporting Goods in Cadillac. He later moved Ron's Sporting Goods to Manton before fully retiring.
Ron was an avid hunter, fisherman and Detroit Red Wings hockey fan. He enjoyed riding his Harley and was very mechanically inclined; working on cars, trucks and motorcycles. Politics did not deter Ron; he loved political banter. He would want everyone to know that he did not die of COVID-19. Ron had been attending ResLife Church in Cadillac. The greatest joys in his life were his grandchildren. He loved spoiling, teaching and spending time with them.
He is survived by his sons: Sean (Carrie) Dextrom, Eric Dextrom all of Manton and Robert (Yvonne) Mims of Honor, Michigan; grandbabies: Claire and Brooklynn Dextrom; dear friend, Kimberly Watt of Manton; siblings: Larry Lohman, Robert Lohman, Susan Adkins and Michael Lohman.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Millan.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 from 3-6 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
