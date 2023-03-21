Ronald James Davis of McBain, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was 64.
Ron was born on April 27, 1958, moments before his twin brother Don, to John & Shirley (Phelan) Davis in Detroit, Michigan. He was #8 among John & Shirley's 13 children of seven boys and six girls; "13" being a favorite family number. We are lovingly known by all as the "Davis Bakers Dozen". Sadly, with Ron's passing, only 11 remain.
Ron was previously employed at LC Mfg. in Lake City, MI, Zhongding USA Michigan Rubber, and most recently Advanced Rubber Technologies, both of Cadillac, MI.
Ron grew up with his many siblings in Farmington Hills, MI on the Davis homestead. He attended schools there and at an older age moved to Cadillac, MI where his parents had resided since 1986. He married Dona Mae Nelson of Jennings, MI at his parents home on July 9, 1992, and the two of them were blessed with on son, John Raymond Davis.
Lovingly said, Ron was a 'jack of all trades, master of none" . He enjoyed garage sales, was very mechanically inclined, attempted DIY projects around the house and, once upon a time, enjoyed and excelled at bowling. Other than the occasional visits with his son and family, he enjoyed attending family reunions with his siblings and extended families; even with the occasional water fight where many got wet!
Ron is survived by his loving son, John (Katrina) Davis of Lake City, MI, ex-wife, Dona Mae (Stephen) Cater of Farwell, MI, siblings (oldest to youngest): Linda Cramer of Farmington Hills, MI, Peggy Davis and Collen Hicks of Cadillac, MI, John Davis of Indianapolis, IN, Patricia Davis of Angier, NC, Catherine (David) Durham of Raleigh, NC, Daniel Davis of Cadillac, MI, Donald (Edee) Davis of Livonia, MI, Michael (Theresa) Davis of Howell, MI, Robert Davis of Ortonville, MI, and lastly, Mary (Joe) McManaman of Madison Heights, MI. Three grandchildren also survive him; Anastasia Miller, Brantley, and Astrid Davis of Lake City, MI. Many nieces and nephews, and cousins survive him as well.
In addition to his parents, John & Shirley, he was preceded in death by his brother (#10) Thomas Davis in 2017, five brothers-in-law, several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Upon Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date during the warmer days of summer. RIP dear father, brother, brother in-law, uncle and grandpa!
The family would like to thank the Missaukee County Sheriff's Department, and Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain for their kindness to the family during this stressful time. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed by viewing the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.