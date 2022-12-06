Ronald L. Rise passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Saginaw Covenant Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born December 2, 1946 to Alvin and Helen Rise. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Harold. He married Linda (Johnson) Rise on May 18, 1988 in Florida. Surviving along with his wife are: brother, Jim (Shari) of Harrison; children, Rhonda, Kristy and Michael. Ronald worked for MDOT for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and hunting.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
