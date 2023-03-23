Ron Lee Waite was born on October 20th 1944 in Grand Haven and passed away on March 19th 2023 at Munson Hospital Cadillac.
The family moved to Manton in 1958 and this was the place Ron always called home.
Ron graduated from Manton High School with the class of 1963 and was a veteran serving in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. His work career found him employed as an automotive worker, an over the road truck driver, and a salesman/ technician for Sysco Frost-Pack. He retired to his home in Manton and spent the remainder of his life in the area he loved. He was an avid and dedicated sportsman with hunting in any form being his favorite activity.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Dianne, daughters Kathy (Tad) McKinney, Barbra Waite and their Mother Anni Waite, 3 Stepdaughters Jennifer Carter, Jessica Rhea, and Tracee Huddleston. He will be missed by Grandchildren Corey and Ariana and step grandchildren Hunter, Raelee, Lillyanna, Paige, and River. Ron is also survived by Dianne's sister and brother-in-law Virginia Lee and Roy Stewart along with his brothers and sisters Jerry (Dawn) Waite, Marvin (Cherie) Curtis, Wanda Avery, and Linda (Charlie) Mollsen, along with their children and grandchildren. He had many friends and neighbors who blessed his life.
Ron was proceeded in death by his parents Everett and Ruth Waite and Doris and James Harter, and Grandparents Arthur and Pauline Bryant.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on May 6th at Greenwood Township Cemetery Manton at 11 am with a lunch to follow at Liberty Township Hall. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed by viewing the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
