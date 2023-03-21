Ronald Lee Waite Ronald Lee Waite, Cadillac - age 78, of Manton, passed away March 19, 2023. The full obituary will appear on March 22, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- The story of Samantha and the Thirsty's Elmrest Party Store bears
- On to the quarterfinals: Cadillac set for Saginaw in D2 tourney
- McBain’s Fredin joins North Central volleyball
- Pine River community to meet superintendent candidates before second interviews
- CHS Mock Trail team has individuals recognized after regional competition
- Cadillac man charged with embezzlement from car dealership
- Ignoring experts, China's sudden zero-COVID exit cost lives
- Detroit takes losing streak into game against St. Louis
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Rapids man to be resentenced in Lake County after appellate court reversal
- Amazon now offering businesses in Cadillac area the chance to deliver packages for cash
- 2 children killed in vehicle, buggy crash near Manton
- Pine River bus involved in morning crash
- Lake City's Nickerson to play hoops for Concordia Chicago
- Charges filed in case of body found in garbage truck
- Job well done: Cadillac wins second straight D2 regional
- NMC's Ebels latest to join Mid Michigan hoops
- McBain senior citizen accepts plea for accosting a child for immoral purposes offense
- Michigan's only flying mammal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.