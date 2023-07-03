Ronald Pedrin Jr., age 35, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Traverse City, Michigan. He was born on September 22, 1987, to Ronald Pedrin Sr and Brenda Stryznski in Cadillac, Michigan. Ronald enjoyed camping, cooking, and mushroom hunting, and loved being around his family and his friends. Ronald is survived by his parents, Ronald Pedrin Sr, Brenda (David) Strzynski, his sister Debbie (Steve) Lambright, nieces, Harper and Alisia, and nephew, Archie. He is predeceased by his grandpa and grandma Pedrin, grandpa and grandma Harper, and his great grandma Bennett. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on July 29, 2023, at the Moose Lodge of Cadillac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

