CADILLAC — Ronald Ray Lester III of Cadillac, died Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was 34.
Ronnie was born on June 18, 1986 in Pontiac, Michigan. He attended school in Waterford, Michigan. Most recently he was working as a tattoo artist at Perfect Tattoo Shop in Cadillac. Ronnie was a gifted and talented artist, and he enjoyed playing guitar and fixing things.
Survivors include his parents, Katherine Vokes (Richard Kiosterud) of Cadillac, and Ronald (Melinda) Lester, Jr. of West Branch; two brothers, Richard Kiosterud, Jr. and Jacob Kiosterud (Jordyn D’Hondt) all of Cadillac; grandparents, Bonnie Stock of Waterford, Ronald (Kathy) Lester, Sr. of Gideon, Missouri and Edward Vokes and Carol Coe Vokes of Cadillac; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him very much. Ronnie was preceded in death by a brother, Joshua Lester in 2011.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
