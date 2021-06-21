Ronald Roy Kanouse Ronald Roy Kanouse, Big Rapids - age 72, of LeRoy, passed away June 19, 2021.
|
Latest News
- Summer weather predicted to stay hot and dry
- Sweet Michigan strawberries
- Local veterans share the importance of commemorative holidays
- NMC grad enrolls in 'World Race' mission
- Local restaurant delivery service is coming to Cadillac
- Ice Mountain environmental grant application period open
- Today in history: Lake Mitchell association will spray lake with 2,4-D
- Summer Kickoff: Goldfish Swim School Urges Families to Prioritize Water Safety After Pandemic-Gap in Swim Lessons
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Hermann's European Cafe now has new chef, leadership team and name — Elevation Bistro and Wine Shop
- Ebels General Store in Reed City opening on Tuesday
- Mesick man faces potential life sentence on drug, weapons offenses
- A 37-year-old Louisiana man dies in single vehicle crash Wednesday night near Cadillac
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- Lake City schools superintendent Blaszak stepping down later this month
- Badovinac: Child not target of LeRoy/Rose Lake area incident
- Greatest Fourth in the North festivities return in July
- Mary Beth Davis
- William Floyd Allison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.