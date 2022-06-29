Ronald Thomas Nowlin, age 84 of Hersey, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 26, 2022.
He was born August 8, 1937 in Detroit to John and Naomi (Hilton) Nowlin. Ronald joined the United States Air Force as a B-52 bomber airplane mechanic and served his country honorably including two tours in Viet Nam from 1954 until his retirement in 1978. Over the course of his life, he was employed with Nabco and Craft Tube in Reed City in their production divisions. He enjoyed feeding the local wildlife including squirrels, raccoons, and the occasional bear.
He is survived by his children Donald Nowlin and Sabrina (Randee Cooley) Nowlin; and his grandchild James Nowlin. He was preceded in death by two wives Rose Tascott and Linda Kughn; his parents John and Naomi Nowlin; and his siblings Donald Nowlin and Barbara Owens.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Hersey Village Cemetery in Hersey, Michigan. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Disabled Veterans of America located at www.dav.org.
