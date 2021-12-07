Ronald VanderTuuk, age 75 of Marion, passed away at Munson Healthcare- Cadillac Hospital on December 5, 2021.
He was born on May 24, 1946 to Albert and Thelma (Pluger) VanderTuuk at Cadillac. He married Jean Roede on June 3, 1966 at the Highland Christian Reformed Church.
Ron had worked for over 40 years in the electrical business and for 30 of those years ran his own business. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Navy. He was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas. He enjoyed restoring Wheel Horse tractors, tractor pulling, cars, collecting, wintering in Florida, playing guitar and going for coffee.
He is survived by his wife Jean of Marion; daughters: Lavonne (Kerry) Gernaat of Detroit, Texas, Lynette (Bert) Ward of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lori VanderTuuk of LeRoy. He has eight grandchildren: Drew, Colton, Aubrie, Riley and Jory Gernaat, Breanne, Brittany and Lyndsie Ward; and great-great-grandchildren: Hayden, Eli, Chance and Mayzee. There are two siblings surviving, Duane (Nancy) VanderTuuk of Chicago and Roger (Barb) VanderTuuk of Hudsonville; and in-laws: Ken (Arla) Roede of Marion, Judy (Roger) Zuiderveen of Grand Rapids, Kay (Henry) Diemer of McBain, Linda Dalbeck of Chicago, Patricia Roede of Grand Rapids and Jim (Bonnie) Roede of Kent City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Bill Dalbeck.
Funeral services will be held on at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas on Friday at 11 a.m. with Reverend Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Due to no state mandates the visitation and services will be open to the public and friends. Please take the precautions that you feel necessary. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
