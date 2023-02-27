Ronald W. Bassett of Cadillac passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. He was 97. Ron was born on March 27, 1925 in Ferndale, Michigan to Gordon & Dora (Apps) Bassett. On January 26, 1974 in Cadillac he married the Edith F. Marcus and she preceded him in death on February 25, 2016.

Mr. Bassett had served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He had been employed at the Pennsylvania Railroad for 25 years and the Inlands Lakes Machine Shop for 3 years. While living in Texas he worked for Baker Hughes Machine Shop.

He enjoyed wood carving, fishing, traveling in their motor home and he loved his dogs.

Survivors include his children: David (Sally) Bassett, Bethany (Cecil) Fauble, and Diane (Norm) Beale all of Cadillac; a daughter-in-law, Heidi Bassett of Kingwood, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife Ron was preceded in death by a twin brother, Ralph N. Bassett; and siblings: Jack, Robert, Gordon, William Howard, Douglas Bassett, Alvena Schramm and Florence Shine; a son, John Bassett in 2021 and his first wife, Joan in 2004.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Maple Ridge Living Center and of Hospice of Michigan.

In accordance with Mr. Bassett's wishes his final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery in Manton. The family will hold a service at the cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac office. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

