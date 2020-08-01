Ronald W. Owens

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Ronald Owens of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma formerly of Cadillac/Manton gained his angel wings Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with family by his side.
Ronald known by family and friends as Ron or Bubba, enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, NASCAR, cooking and living a simple life.
Ronald is survived by two sons, Rodney Williams, Corey (Moliupu) Owens; daughter-in-law, Emily Santoro (Williams); several grandchildren; his father, Charles Owens; and five siblings. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Lilly Owens; sisters-in-law, Tina Owens; nephews, Joseph Lancour, Justin Owens; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.